St. Louis County Gives COVID-19 Update

DULUTH, Minn.– There are now more than 150 cases in St. Louis County.

After seeing a decline around late may, county officials are a slight uptick in cases. Officials say they are still preparing for a surge in cases and working with healthcare systems, long term and congregate care facilities, and Minnesota Health Department to put a plan in place if more cases come up.

“Fourth of July is coming up, people want to gather, and we don’t want to say ‘stay at home and don’t do anything’ but we want people to do it safely,” said Amy Westbrook, Public Health Division Director for St. Louis County.

St. Louis County officials urge residents to keep washing their hands, wearing a mask, and stay at least six feet away from others.