UMD To Require Masks On Campus While Indoors Starting July 1

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota announced Monday that starting July 1, it will require all students, staff and visitors to wear a mask while in any indoor or enclosed space on campus.

In an email sent to staff and students, officials wrote that “We now know that wearing a face covering provides valuable, albeit imperfect, protection against the spread of COVID-19, and it is a visual reminder that we must all take precautions to protect our own health and the health of those around us. These precautions are important because individuals can carry COVID-19 with no apparent symptoms, and face coverings reduce the possibility that individuals unknowingly infect others.”

Effective July 1, all University of Minnesota students, faculty, staff, and visitors (including contractors, service providers, vendors, and suppliers) are required to use a face covering at all times when in any enclosed or indoor space on University campuses and properties with the following exceptions:

-When eating or drinking; however, physical distancing must be practiced.

-In your assigned on-campus apartment or residence hall room.

-When you are alone in a room or where a posted and official University notice indicates masks are not needed.

-When you are alone in a motor vehicle.

-If you are unable to wear a face covering while exercising at Rec Well or Athletics facilities.

-In labs or other places that instead require use of a respirator.

-If you require accommodations for health or disability reasons. On the Twin Cities campus, the Disability Resource Center can help identify needed accommodations.

For the full rundown on the new protocols, click here.