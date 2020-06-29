Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, June 29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 35,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 10 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,435 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 592,955 tests have been completed to date.

There are 31,225 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 4,031 patients have required hospitalization and 278 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 278 patients, 140 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 81

Cook: 1

Itasca: 65 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 12 – 1 death

Lake: 6

St. Louis: 158 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 24

Iron: 5 – 1 death

Sawyer: 12

Gogebic: 6 – 1 death

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 27,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 777 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

