Virtual Driver’s Education Courses Helps Get Teens Prepared For The Road

Young drivers are required to take 30 hours of classroom instruction, but the pandemic has put limitations on in-person classes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many teens hoping to begin the process of getting their driver’s license, may have thought they lost their chance this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Fortunately, a local driving school is offering virtual driver’s education courses, so those teens get that opportunity.

Northern Lights Driver Education is accepting sign-ups for its upcoming virtual class.

The course will teach students everything they would typically learn during an in-person instruction including teaching Minnesota driver’s laws and regulation

“In the classroom its groups of ten or smaller. When I get a class of 40, I can’t have that in-person. This virtual class allows us to be able to do that,” said Owner Denise McDougall.

Northern Lights also offers driving lessons, but there are a few protocols for safety.

Students and instructors are required to wear masks.

Vehicles are also sanitized after every training session.