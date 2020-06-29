“Way of the Warriors” Film Opens Casting Call for Northland Hockey Players

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday Night Lights. Hoosiers. Remember The Titans. What do these three movies have in common? They chronicled the life of high school athletes and what sports mean to small communities. An upcoming movie wants to do the same thing, but this time, it’s about high school hockey in the Northland.

According to their website, “Way of the Warriors” is a film about a hockey family, team and community in Northern Minnesota that unite to overcome adversity and achieve the impossible. Screenwriter John Montague says he got the idea of the story after a visit to the Iron Range, including a stop at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth.

“As a kid growing up, you just really revered all those teams and towns up in Northern Minnesota, especially the teams on the Range and in Duluth and up on the border with Warroad and Roseau. We always looked as that really being the home of hockey and where so many of the quote-unquote real hockey players come from,” Montague said.

The film is now opening a casting call for Northland hockey players to be in the movie. Ideally, they want players with some acting experience in a high school play or musical, but it is not a requirement.

“It’s a lot easier to teach a hockey player how to act then it is to teach an actor how to play hockey, especially when we’re really looking for young men that are hockey players. They have the look, the lingo, the ability on the ice,” said Montague.

“Way of the Warriors” will begin their main shooting schedule in February of 2021 throughout the Iron Range and in Duluth. For more information on how you can submit a request to audition, click here.

The film is sponsored by FilmNorth which is a non-profit organization that allows people to make tax-deductible contributions to the project. These contributions are critical to help bridge the gap between development and production. A link to the project’s FilmNorth campaign is here.