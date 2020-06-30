Duluth Children’s Museum Opens This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – After being closed for months, the Duluth Children’s Museum is reopening Thursday.

Since shutting down, leadership has had to come up with new ways for kids of all ages to enjoy the attractions, and now, safety precautions are in place, which should keep everyone comfortable.

“Well, we’re so excited,” said Cameron Kruger, the president and CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum. “We have spent the last few months reconfiguring the museum so it’s ready and safe.”

From the Dinosaur Ice and Fire Exhibit to the Cirrus Aircraft, the museum is working to keep families healthy.

One of the big concerns is kids putting things in their mouths, while also touching their faces along with every other surface, so the museum staff is working to keep things extra sanitary in response. With every family that goes through each of the exhibits, there will be several staff members wiping them down.

“People were so appreciative of having this resource back,” said Kruger. “A lot of families have been at home like the rest of us so to have the museum available as a place for play and learning again, a place for families to get out of their homes and let their kids roam free, has been something that they have been waiting for.”

Due to the coronavirus, the part-timers working at the museum have had to take some time off. However, they were able to bring them back on to get the museum all ramped up and ready to go.

The museum will also have limited hours from Thursday to Sunday from 10 to 3, and will also be having 25% capacity in its space.