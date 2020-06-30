Fireworks Stands Stay Busy

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders are also continuing to prep for the fourth by buying up fireworks.

The owners at one stand at Cub Foods in Duluth says sales are up 300 percent higher than they were last year.

Owners attribute this to coronavirus, saying since many celebrations are canceled, Northlanders are celebrating in their own ways, while keeping safety in mind.

“Safety,” said Jodie Robertson, an operator of TNT Fireworks. “Safety first. Pay attention to your surroundings. Make sure you’re lighting in an area where you can afford to get 10 to 12 feet high with fireworks.”

A drive-up option is also available for people wanting to keep a safe distance.