Flag Business Getting Busy

As the Fourth of July approaches, you may be interested in getting a flag to celebrate. One local business is here to help.

True North Flags and Flagpoles sells both flags and poles to companies and to individuals. The business started about one year ago.

Leadership says that it’s important for a flag to not be torn, faded and tattered, but rather, to have a flag that is new and ready to be flown.

“I think there’s nothing better than seeing a nice, crisp, new, real, bold, red, blue, white flag,” said Ross Bjorlin, the owner and CEO of True North Flags and Flagpoles. “There’s just something about it that really feels good.”

The business, based out of Ross’s home in Hermantown, has been working closely with the City of Duluth and its new flag design. Those will be in stock in about two weeks.