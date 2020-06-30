Longview Tennis Club Resumes Operations

DULUTH, Minn. – “I think tennis is for everybody. You don’t have to be a professional at it,” Longview Tennis Manager, Kirk Summers says.

Whether you’re an ammeter or an expert, there’s no questioning how good it feels to get back outside.

“We know we don’t have many days like this which is nice to come down and play outdoors,” Summers says.

Longview traditionally hosts a lot of training programs.

Some of them have recently become available, and managers are hopeful the clubhouse will open soon.

“Of course we’re going to have some guidelines. But I’m still hoping because one thing is the bathrooms, the water fountain. I’m hoping we can because other clubhouses are open like your golf clubhouses. And as long as you just have a limited amount of people I think we would be okay,” Summers says.

Without lessons available, some families are self-teaching their children and Duluth resident Kristin Hill has been regular at Longview for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been coming here since I was zero watching my brothers and sisters play. We moved back into town right before our third was born so the kids have been coming here there whole lives too,” Tennis Player, Kristin Hill says.

And with ushering in newcomers to the sport, Hill says its important to stay positive so the learning process can take affect.

“You can always get better. And just to have that in mind and not be frustrated with shots that don’t go in. So if you have a good coach who is passionate about becoming your best player. Then it becomes fun and a constant challenge. And there’s no limits to it. You never kind of reach that finish line,” Tennis Player, Kristin Hill says.