Melissa Fracker Excited for New Era of UWS Softball

Fracker is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last week, UW-Superior announced that Melissa Fracker would become the new head coach of the Yellowjackets softball team.

She’s originally from Connecticut and didn’t know much about Superior. But when she got the job, she was pumped to join the UWS family.

“I was beyond excited for a different opportunity. I’ve realized just being at home that you have to take exciting opportunities as they come. And after speaking with Nick and going through the interview process, I felt right at home right away,” said Fracker.

Fracker says so far she’s had minimal contact with the team, so the plan going forward is to contact each player individually to start building that player-coach relationship.

“I think it’s something that a lot of universities and colleges are going through right now, just with the complete shutdown and trying to figure out what comes next. I think the first step is reaching out and finding out goals of the team. They’ve been working really hard, just at the culture and the team aspect and I’m exciting to jump in and hear from them and figure out a few things I can implement to continue to grow that,” Fracker said.

