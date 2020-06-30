Minnesota Health Department Monitoring COVID-19 Cases Coming From Bars

ST. PAUL, Minn.– In Minnesota, COVID-19 cases coming from bars are becoming a growing concern.

Governor Tim Walz and health department officials say so far bars in the Twin Cities and in the Mankato area have had the most cases linked to them.

“Bars are hotspots. And I think there is people saying ‘wow that’s really insightful, that bars are hotspots,’ said Walz. “Large numbers of people in close contact talking loudly with no separation. So we are thinking about ‘how do we manage that?'”

Health officials encourage people to meet outside to socialize instead of cramming into a busy bar.