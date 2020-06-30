North Shore Scenic Railroad Poised to Reopen

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad and Lake Superior Railroad Museum are set to reopen on Wednesday.

The two will open together after being shut down for several months allowing directors to take a look at other attractions open around the country to see what was working for them.

Now, with an increased emphasis in safety and touchless exhibits, the railroad is looking to get back on track for public expectations.

“Which is a great train ride and a wonderful museum experience. It will be much safer because of the protocols we’ve taken for cleaning and sanitizing and social distancing,” North Shore Scenic Railroad Executive Director, Ken Buehler says.

The museum is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. with trains departing at 11 a.m.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad plans on running until the end of October.