Teen Girl Hit By Car While Riding Bike in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car hit her while she was out riding her bike on Tuesday.

According to Cloquet Police, the teen and two other people were riding bicycles on Trettle Lane near Big Lake Road and Reservation Road when a car driven by a 23-year-old woman hit the girl.

The teen, who is from Cloquet, was treated by Cloquet Area Fire District first responders and brought to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

The girl suffered from serious head injuries and did not appear to be wearing a helmet when she was out riding.

The driver was not injured. Police believe she was not under the influence.

The crash is under investigation, with the Minnesota State Patrol reconstructing the scene of the crash.

In addition to the Cloquet Police Department and Area Fire District, the Fond du Lac Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene and helped with the investigation.