Tutors Wanted For Duluth Area Schools

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Covid-19 crisis has already thrown a curveball in the way students receive their education there is a growing need to help students struggling with math are reading.

The Math and Reading Corp of Minnesota is hoping to help fill those gaps.

The organization is looking to hire nearly 2,000 tutors across the state and about 15 in the Duluth community for the upcoming school year.

During a typical year, about 40% of students the organization serves in Minnesota need extra support in math and reading, but with the pandemic, it is anticipated for that percentage to go up.

“The addition of an AmeriCorp member or tutor in that building that can not only help with academics but also really support the evolving needs as an extra set of hands to ensure the schools are following safety protocols,” said Reading and Math Corp Director of Talent Acquisitions Andrew Mueller.

Applicants must have a high school diploma and a strong interest in tutoring to be considered.

The deadline to apply is July 29th.