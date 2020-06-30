Two Harbors Man Charged With Hit-and-Run

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A Two Harbors man has been charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from a Friday hit-and-run accident at an intersection in Midway Township.

35-year-old Rodney Drake Scandin, Jr. is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm – driver who causes collision leaves scene, three counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm – driver who causes collision leaves scene, and one count of traffic collision – failure to notify police of personal injury.

The first five charges are all felonies, with the last charge being a misdemeanor. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 19 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crash shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26th, that had happened in the Midway Township at the intersection of Midway Road and Stark Road.

When they arrived on scene, they found both a Subaru and a Chevrolet pickup truck with an attached trailer in a ditch. The front of the truck was smashed into the passenger side of the Subaru.

After speaking with the victims and witnesses, deputies learned that the driver of the Subaru was waiting to turn from the lane it was in when a maroon Ford pickup truck hit the vehicle from behind, pushing it into the intersection where it was then hit on the passenger side by an oncoming Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck had left the scene, with pieces of the truck still at the site.

Scandin later called authorities and turned himself in, saying that he saw the stills of security camera footage of his truck in media reports about the hit-and-run while investigators were looking for him.

According to the criminal complaint, Scandin told authorities that he had been golfing in the area and had drank two beers that afternoon, and claimed that he was reaching down for his cell phone when he looked up and saw the brake lights of the Subaru.

He said that he left the scene because he felt scared, and had to be somewhere to help a family member that night.

Scandin said he had pulled over after leaving the scene to take photos of the damage of his truck. He was arrested for leaving the scene and not reporting the crash.

One passenger of the Chevrolet pickup truck was brought to the hospital for a nose injury, while the driver and other passenger said they were sore but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital for a concussion, bruised lungs, and broken ribs.

The passenger who was sitting in the front seat of the Subaru was in critical condition, and had to be transported from a hospital in Duluth to one down in the Twin Cities.

He suffered from severe internal injuries and a shattered pelvis. He is still in the hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries.

There were two more passengers in the back of the Subaru. One suffered from a bruised lung, a broken collarbone, and broken toes, while the other suffered from lacerations, broken teeth, and a broken nose.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the driver and passengers in the Subaru to help with medical expenses.