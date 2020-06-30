WITC to Offer In-Person Classes for Fall Semester

SUPERIOR, Wis. – WITC says they will offer in-person classes for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“WITC is committed to providing all of the essential degrees and diplomas that require hands-on training while following the health department and CDC guidelines that are in place,” the college said in a Tuesday press release.

The college says they will offer in-person classes for programs that require hands-on training as well as synchronous virtual classes and online classes for those that do not require hands-on training.

Classes for the fall semester will begin on August 24 with safety precautions put in place for students and staff that will require in-person classes.

WITC says those safety precautions will be dependent on the local health department and CDC guidelines at the start of the fall semester.

For more information, you can visit https://www.witc.edu/.