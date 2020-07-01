“Alternative Baseball Organization” Looking to Expand to the Northland

DALLAS, Ga. – The Alternative Baseball Organization provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and other special needs. The program was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but when they start back up in the spring of 2021, they want to bring their game right here to the Northland.

The organization, which is based in Georgia, is in nearly 40 cities across the country thanks to the efforts of 24-year-old Taylor Duncan, who also has autism. He says the popularity of the program has inspired him to expand to other places.

“It’s just been remarkable to see all of our players progress like they have. Some of them have been so successful in our program with getting the teamwork skills that they’re now adapting those into employment as well,” Duncan said.

Duncan added that he created the organization to power through perceptions and promote the importance of inclusion for those with disabilities, in and beyond sports.

They are currently looking for local players, as well as managers and volunteers. If you would like to sign up, head to AlternativeBaseball.org.