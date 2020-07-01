Authorities Respond to Reports of Man in Duluth Sewer System, No one Located in Search

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities in Duluth say they have ended their search for a person that allegedly crawled into the sewer system near the downtown area Wednesday afternoon.

A city spokesperson says the Duluth Fire Department received a call around 12:17 p.m. reporting a man that was seen crawling into a sewer pipe around South 3rd Avenue West and I-35.

The City of Duluth Public Works Department and Duluth Fire recovered a pile of clothes near the area and believe the person may have been naked.

Authorities say crews left the scene after searching for the individual for two hours.

They were unable to locate anyone in the sewer system.