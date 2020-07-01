Duluth Authorities Search for Suspected Naked Man in Sewers

DULUTH, Minn.– A suspected naked man lead authorities on a search effort in the downtown Duluth sewer system earlier today and tonight he’s still nowhere to be found.

The Duluth Fire Department got the call for help at 12:17 p.m. about a man who reportedly was crawling into a sewer near the DTA Transit Center at 3rd Avenue West.

Multiple agencies responded, looking through pipes and manholes. A remote control camera was even used to search the sewer lines. Authorities never found the man after searching for almost three hours.

“We just continue to do our due diligence, we responded to this call, made sure that we couldn’t find anyone so we’ll continue to monitor the situation,” said Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer, and For the City of Duluth.

While the man was never found, authorities did find a bunch of clothes around a manhole the man was believed to have entered.