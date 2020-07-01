Duluth City Council to Introduce Ordinance Requiring Mask Use

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth residents may soon be required to wear masks in indoor spaces where business with the public is conducted.

Multiple Duluth city councilors made that announcement during a press conference today with a vote expected on July 13. If approved, it would go into effect immediately and last until the end of state and local emergencies.

Councilor Arik Forsman said today the ordinance would apply to any indoor spaces where business is conducted with the public or where services with the public are rendered. It would also include churches and government entities.

Exemptions would be in place for people eating and drinking at bars and restaurants. Schools, fitness centers, and childcare providers would also have some exemptions.

If businesses or individuals do not comply with the ordinance they could be fined or given a warning letter.

