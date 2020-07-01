Emergency Ordinance Proposal Could Require Everyone To Wear Masks Indoors

As an effort to ensure mass compliance with this proposed ordinance Essentia Health has offered to donate 20,000 masks to the public.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council is proposing an emergency ordinance to require everyone to wear masks while indoors

From a statistical standpoint, many health officials believe wearing masks is a no brainer.

As the number of Covid-19 cases keeps fluctuating daily around the nation, it can be difficult to see an end to the pandemic.

Health experts believe this simple and proactive choice could be the answer.

“The virus has one mission, which is to reproduce and infect new susceptible individuals,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson from St. Luke’s Hospital. “If we all wear masks and maintain distance, we could shut this virus down. We could eliminate it.

Four Duluth City Councilors are spearheading this emergency ordinance.

It would require everyone to wear masks while visiting indoor public spaces in Duluth such as businesses, non-profits, and government buildings.

There are a few exemptions.

Individuals with preexisting health conditions that prevent them from using face coverings would be excluded from the mandate.

Also, children under the age of ten would not be required to wear a mask.

Duluth City Councilors pushing for it say this ordinance would be strictly enforced.

“Let me be very clear that our goal is compliance. We are doing this because we want to keep our community health, keep our businesses open, and our city thriving,” said Councilor Arik Forsman.

If the proposal passes in its current form, violators found not abiding by the rule could receive warning letters or escalating fines.

Misdemeanor prosecution could also be on the table.

The Duluth City Council is expected to take up a vote on this emergency ordinance during its meeting on July 13th.

If it is approved, the new rule would go in to effect immediately and would last until statewide Covid-19 guidelines have been revoked.

