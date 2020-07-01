John Magas Begins Role as Duluth Superintendent

DULUTH, Minn.– Today is the first day on the job for new Duluth Superintendent John Magas, who was named to the position in March.

Magas has been spending the past few weeks transitioning virtually as the 30th superintendent in the district’s history. He says his long term goals include forming strategic plans on the district’s boundaries and finances.

But Magas says his first goal is to be ready for the upcoming school year in whatever form that looks like.

“Really, what I think it comes down to is we have to be flexible, and ready for all,” said Magas. “And that requires preparation but we owe it to our students and families and we’ll be ready for it.”

Magas says he hopes students can be back in school this fall as long as health officials give the go-ahead.