Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar Temporarily Closing After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced on Wednesday they will be closing temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a recent Facebook post, the restaurant wrote, “We are focusing right now on ensuring that the rest of our employees get tested. We continue to follow the cleaning and disinfecting guidelines of the CDC, and will update you when we have a plan to move forward.”

The restaurant did not specify when they plan to reopen.

The announcement comes after multiple bars in Superior, South Superior, and South Range temporarily shut their doors this week after possibly being exposed to customers who had tested positive for COVID-19.