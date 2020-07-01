Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar Voluntarily Closes After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Duluth announced Wednesday they are voluntarily closing, explaining that staff has been exposed to a person with COVID-19.

It’s also located in Canal Park, where the popular tourist destination has been seeing bigger crowds over the last few weeks.

After a number of bars and restaurants in Superior closed yesterday due to COVID-19 exposure, Lake Avenue Restaurant has now done the same, as businesses grapple with trying to stay open while trying to keep everyone safe.

“I feel like Minnesota, Wisconsin, we were just bound to kind of have this happen. We were kind of expecting it,” said Derek Snyder, Co-Owner of Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar.

The Lake Avenue Restaurant in the Dewitt-Seitz building is usually closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and was ready to open up for the week.

Then Snyder found out Wednesday morning that a member of the restaurant’s staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced in a Facebook post that they were voluntarily closing down to keep everyone safe.

“I think just the number one goal is to be safe and business second. I think that’s number one,” said Snyder. “It’s a scary time. And it’s a hard decision to make and it’s the right one but it’s also really important to be transparent.”

All staff will be tested and management will decide when to reopen the establishment once the results come back, while a cleaning company gets inside to do a deep clean.

They have had conversations with the Minnesota Department of Health reviewing sanitation guidelines and protocols.

“We want to comply, be transparent and safe,” said Snyder.

The situation is another challenge that many more business owners may have to face during this pandemic.

“It’s a tough time to be a business owner, especially in restaurants but all businesses,” said Snyder. “I think it’s a scary time for lots of people and there’s opinions on both sides and you have to be respectful.”

This comes as Governor Walz and state health officials have been urging bars restaurants, and customers to follow social distancing guidelines as cases increase all over the country.

The restaurant also said in their post on Facebook that they are encouraging people to wear a mask, washing your hands, and practice social distancing.