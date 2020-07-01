Lake Superior Zoo Launches Phase Two of Reopening, Membership Drive Extended

Starting Thursday, July 2, Lake Superior Zoo will Welcome Back Visitors to Indoor Exhibits

DULUTH, Minn. – The call of the wild is calling Northlanders back to the Lake Superior Zoo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, July 2, the zoo will begin phase two in the reopening process.

This will allow visitors to once again check out indoor exhibits, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“We’re just really excited to welcome back visitors to the zoo,” said Haley Cope, director of Marketing and Development at the Lake Superior Zoo.

The zoo is also extending its Summer Membership Drive through Sunday, July 5.

Signing up for a zoo membership during this time includes ten dollars off any of the membership tiers offered, two free general admission tickets to share with friends or family, and a ten dollar gift certificate to Tavern on the Hill or Blackwoods restaurants.

Click here to purchase a zoo membership today.

Normally, the zoo says roughly 500 members will sign up during a normal membership drive. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo has sold more than 300 memberships just in the last few weeks alone.

As the facility continues to reopen, masks will be required for staff. Guests are encouraged but not required to wear a face covering.

There will also be a one-way route through the Lake Superior Zoo during this time.

The Lake Superior Zoo is open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.