Maritime Staff Help Tourists Navigate Area

DULUTH, Minn. – While the local maritime museum remains closed to guests, it now has staff stationed outside the visitor center to provide information for guests and visitors.

It provides information about the shipping schedule along with brochures about the area. Those helping out say it’s important to get the word out about all the area has to offer.

“This area gets a lot of visitors and we just thought it would be nice to have a couple of faces down here, friendly faces, that can provide some information,” said Sara Summers-Luedtke, the director of the Lake Superior Marine Museum.

There are no official plans to open the doors to the maritime museum as the coronavirus pandemic continues.