North Shore Scenic Railroad Kicks Off Summer Tourism Season

The coronavirus pandemic stopped operations at the North Shore Scenic Railroad in Duluth for many weeks, but a train finally left the depot today.

It’s the first run of the season. After three and a half months of preparations, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is welcoming in passengers and guests.

“Even though we’re delayed, we’re sold out on our first run,” said Ken Buehler, the general manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad. “People are in town, tourists are coming, our locals are back, some of our fans are here as well, and we sold out on our very first run.”

Some are visiting from out of state. People like Rodney and Kathy Lindvall. They’ve been coming to Duluth for the past 19 years just to see the trains.

“I just walked by something in the museum and I told my wife, I remember that when I was a kid!” said Rodney Lindvall. “And she said, boy you must be old!”

Thorough cleaning procedures are in place with the train cars all being cleaned between runs. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the train cars too. Open windows and air cars are also in use.

“It’s really neat, you know,” said Rodney Lindvall, a North Dakota resident. “They’ve done such a fantastic job preserving everything. That’s a big thing. Saving all this stuff for the future.”

Train passengers and Lake Superior Railroad Museum guests are being required to wear masks and the museum now has touchless exhibits.