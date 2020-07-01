Seamus Gregory Named Full-Time Athletic Director at Northland College

Gregory has been interim A.D. for a year and a half while also serving as the head coach of the Lumberjacks men's hockey team.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Northland College has removed the interim label off of Seamus Gregory’s title and named him the full time athletic director. Gregory has been interim A.D. for a year and a half while also serving as the head coach of the Lumberjacks men’s hockey team.

“My family’s excited. I got the three little girls here in town so it’s a good thing. Good for everyone on our staff. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible. The support they give me on a day-to-day basis has been phenomenal. I’m really excited about the full-time appointment and I can’t thank President Solibakke enough,” Gregory said.

Gregory now turns his attention to getting Northland College ready for the fall, which is still up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes learning the status of international players.

“A lot of our athletes from the men’s hockey side, for example, men’s soccer, some other students that we just have on campus, they’re international students. Overall, we’re hoping that the borders are open and we can get our international student-athletes here on campus and ultimately keep them safe,” said Gregory.