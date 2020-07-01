Tickets on Sale Today for First ‘Movies in the Parking Lot’ Showing
DULUTH, Minn. – Tickets for the first ‘Movies in the Parking Lot’ showing are now on sale.
The popular summer event has transitioned into a drive-in style theater that will be held in the DECC parking lot.
The Greater Downtown Council announced on Wednesday that tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance.
The first movie of the season is DoLittle which will be shown on July 17.
Below is a look at the rest of the season’s movie line-up:
- July 24th A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- July 31st Jumanji: The Next Level
- August 7th Harriet
- August 14th A Dog’s Journey
- August 21st Peanut Butter Falcon
- August 28th Abominable
Audience members are asked to remain in their vehicles with the exception of going to the concessions and restrooms.
To purchase tickets you can visit http://downtownduluth.com/events/movies-in-the-park.php.