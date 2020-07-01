Tickets on Sale Today for First ‘Movies in the Parking Lot’ Showing

DULUTH, Minn. – Tickets for the first ‘Movies in the Parking Lot’ showing are now on sale.

The popular summer event has transitioned into a drive-in style theater that will be held in the DECC parking lot.

The Greater Downtown Council announced on Wednesday that tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance.

The first movie of the season is DoLittle which will be shown on July 17.

Below is a look at the rest of the season’s movie line-up:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood July 31st Jumanji: The Next Level

Harriet August 14th A Dog’s Journey

Peanut Butter Falcon August 28th Abominable

Audience members are asked to remain in their vehicles with the exception of going to the concessions and restrooms.

To purchase tickets you can visit http://downtownduluth.com/events/movies-in-the-park.php.