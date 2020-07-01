Tickets on Sale Today for First ‘Movies in the Parking Lot’ Showing

Site Staff,

Movies In The Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Tickets for the first ‘Movies in the Parking Lot’ showing are now on sale.

The popular summer event has transitioned into a drive-in style theater that will be held in the DECC parking lot.

The Greater Downtown Council announced on Wednesday that tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance.

The first movie of the season is DoLittle which will be shown on July 17.

Below is a look at the rest of the season’s movie line-up:

  • July 24th A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • July 31st Jumanji: The Next Level
  • August 7th Harriet
  • August 14th A Dog’s Journey
  • August 21st Peanut Butter Falcon
  • August 28th Abominable

Audience members are asked to remain in their vehicles with the exception of going to the concessions and restrooms.

To purchase tickets you can visit http://downtownduluth.com/events/movies-in-the-park.php.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

