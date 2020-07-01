Tourists Take In Amnicon Falls State Park

With over eight-hundred acres, and four unique waterfalls, Amnicon Falls State Park has a lot to explore.

SOUTH RANGE, Wisc. – Just outside of Superior you can find majestic falls waiting to be seen.

“Every year me, my uncle and my brother go adventuring go adventuring up here. We just go to some state parks and this was the one we can to this year,” Wild Rose Wisconsin Resident, Julia Sullivan says.

“The river is just beautiful. The waterfalls are just amazing. You could go swimming here. You could take a very nice hike. There’s some spots to take pictures too,” Sullivan says.

With Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers allowing state parks to open May 1st, some are using that as an opportunity to get away.

“Right now with social distancing its a good way to still be able to go and take a vacation. Outdoors is always good for you health,” Toledo Ohio Resident, Stephanie Kozak says.

Even though the park is open two hours less than it was before the pandemic it’s still enough time for people to come and make memories.

“Just enjoy some time with my sisters and my mom and just have fun and do positive things,” Kozak says.