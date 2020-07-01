Wild State Cider Expands

Patrons are welcome into the taproom during the process.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been more than a year since Wild State Cider in Duluth opened its doors for the first time.

Now it’s expanding.

The popular cidery is extending its existing space to make room for six new tanks.

A new canning line has already been added and some other building upgrades are taking place.

Wild State distributes its cider to nearly 300 liquor stores and taprooms across the state.

And business is picking up, even more, that one of the owners says the expansion is necessary to help meet the growing demand.

He also believes, even though the pandemic is causing uncertainty, it is important to keep building on your business.

“The best we can do is ride the success while it is there,” said Co-Owner Adam Ruhland. “I don’t think, as a business owner, I have never ever felt more than right now that you have to optimize the time you are in. We don’t know what July, August, or the winter will be like. It is important we do the best we can any time we are allowed to be open.”

The expansion project is expected to be completed by September.

Patrons are welcome into the taproom during the process.