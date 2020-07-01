Wisconsin DNR to Allow Group Camping of 50 People or Less, Starting July 13

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, Wisconsin campsites will also be taking more steps to reopen.

Starting July 13, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow group camping for groups 50 or less. A reservation is required before setting up camp. Also, the DNR will start placing camp hosts at state park campgrounds and firewood at some state parks.

While visiting the campgrounds, people are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks when distancing is difficult.

Shelter, amphitheater, group camping reservations, and events through July 12 will be canceled and refunded.

Indoor camping, enclosed shelters, and amphitheaters remain closed.