WITC Prepares for Fall Semester

As the pandemic continues, local colleges are getting ready for the fall semester.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues, local colleges are getting ready for the fall semester.

Over at WITC, leadership says they are still figuring out what that looks like logistically. Students may or may not be required to wear a mask depending on how close in proximity they may be to other students in the classroom.

They added they are approaching the situation with a somewhat conservative approach as many of the classes that don’t require hands-on training will be largely virtual.

“The expectation with those types of careers is that you have experience in what you’re working on,” said Jena Vogtman, the campus administrator. “So we want our students to be able to get that hands-on experience.”

Leadership says they have been seeing displaced workers that are coming back to do more job training as well as training for new careers.