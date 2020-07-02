Blasting Off for the Fourth with Delicious Desserts by Sweet Exchange

Cooking Connection: Sweet Exchange Fourth of July Cupcakes

DULUTH, Minn. – Independence Day is right around the corner, and you can’t forget dessert on the picnic table!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Lisa Quarles, pastry chef and owner of Sweet Exchange, teaches FOX 21’s Brett Scott how to make and decorate the company’s mouthwatering cupcakes.

They’re red velvet with chocolate frosting, topped with a swirl of Sweet Exchange meringue filling — and of course, sprinkles!

Sweet Exchange currently doesn’t have a storefront, but they are operating out of a kitchen space located at 130 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Exchange is offering store to door delivery. Quarles is the only one in the kitchen, and the only individual to come into contact with the sweets before it shows up at your door.