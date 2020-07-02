COVID-19 Cases Rise in Douglas County, More Superior Bars Linked to Surge

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Douglas County Public Health is reporting seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 this week — specifically in Superior — bringing the total to 37.

Common factors contributing to the spread of the virus are visitors from areas with high transmission rates and people who visited multiple public places while symptomatic.

At least eight bars in the city of Superior have now been identified as places people have visited while symptomatic over the last two weeks, according to Kathy Ronchi, Douglas County Public Health Officer.

Some people were not exactly sure on what days they may have gone or if they remembered all of the places they visited, Ronchi said.

Late Thursday Ronchi publicly identified one of the bars with the biggest concern — President’s Bar:

“Health Alert: Presidents Bar – Several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are associated with this location. The bar is temporarily closed for cleaning. If you have spent time there in the last 2 weeks, self-monitor for symptoms. If they develop, seek testing and self-quarantine until you have a result. We will continue to monitor and report businesses that are associated with two or more positive cases,” Ronchi said.

People who spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone outside of your household unit while in a Superior bar/restaurant should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms including fever greater than 100.4, chills, new onset cough, sinus pain or headache, body aches, nausea and GI symptoms, Ronchi said.

