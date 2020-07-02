Duluth Police to Announce Use of Force Policy Updates Later Today

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Police Department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to announce updates made to their use of force policy.

“The Duluth Police Department embraces our social contract with our community and works collaboratively to co-produce neighborhood safety,” the Department said in a press release. “After the tragic death of George Floyd, our community requested we review our use of force policy to ensure we are aligned with best practices in the policing industry. Many of the recommendations were in place; however, some of our practices were not memorialized in policy.”

The internal review added new language, clarity, and direction to best guide operations, according to the Department.

