Ella Olson Takes Over for Ray Kosey as Superior’s New Athletic Director

Ella Olson will be taking over for longtime Spartans A.D. Ray Kosey, who announced his retirement back in the spring.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week marks the official start to the high school academic year. And that means it’s the first week on the job for Superior High School’s new athletic director.

Ella Olson will be taking over for longtime Spartans A.D. Ray Kosey, who announced his retirement back in the spring. Olson is a teacher at Bryant Elementary in Superior and spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at St. Scholastica. Now, she’s excited to transition into this administrative role.

“I’ve grown up with sports my whole life. That’s what I’ve done. Came up to UMD to play basketball and haven’t left Duluth and the Superior area. This just fits wonderful to this you can have a job that deals with activities and sports all day so I’m super excited for that,” Olson said.

“Ella has been very open to sit in on meetings, get involved. She’s probably better than me at technology and a lot of things that are new out there and things like that. We get her through the first year and she’ll be a great A.D.,” said Kosey.

And Olson knows she’s got big shoes to fill as Kosey leaves Superior after 15 years of leading their athletic department. Kosey says his last official day is on Monday and then it’s off to retirement.