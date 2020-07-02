Fireworks Displays Scheduled to Happen in Wisconsin Towns

Solon Springs still planning annual fireworks, Gordon's Buckhorn providing display

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – While the pandemic has forced many cities to cancel their fireworks shows, some towns in Northern Wisconsin aren’t backing down.

But that doesn’t mean the events still won’t be canceled if officials expect too much of a risk.

“I struggle with this decision every day to be frank, and I’ll probably never feel completely a hundred percent comfortable going forward with the event,” said Solon Springs Town Chairperson Angela Botner.

Solon Springs’ annual parade, rummage sale, and main street vendors are canceled this year because of the pandemic, but the fireworks are still scheduled to be displayed over Upper St. Croix Lake Saturday night.

“People are physically distanced on the boats, it is outside, it is for 30 minutes, and it’s in small groups and generally that’s a lower risk type of activity to hold,” explained Botner.

Last year, spectators watched the display from 140-150 boats in the lake and from the shore at Lucius Woods County Park.

Organizers say people watching from the park must respect social distancing guidelines and bring a mask in case distance can’t be maintained.

They say the event will likely happen, but they reserve the right to cancel it because of weather or because of local COVID-19 case numbers.

“If case levels rise dramatically and if we absolutely have knowledge of area risk, that’s going to be a huge factor and it could result in cancellation,” said Botner.

For those uncomfortable with watching the display live, it will be streaming live on the Solon Springs Family Fun Days Facebook page.

Meanwhile, nearby Gordon canceled its annual Good Neighbor Days including the famous fireworks show attended by thousands ever year.

So, the Buckhorn Bar and Grill stepped in to make sure Gordon still has an Independence Day display.

“We’re always listed really high up there in the fireworks for the state, so it’s one of those things you don’t want to lose that reputation, so it’s good to draw people in without getting too crazy,” said Buckhorn owner Jodene Rose.

The bar and grill will set off fireworks from an undisclosed spot to thank customers for keeping them open during the pandemic.

Rose says the upcoming display can be seen anywhere in the downtown area.

She bought a fireworks display similar to Gordon’s usual package, so she doesn’t expect it to be too much smaller than normal.

Food trucks along with hand washing stations and port-a-potties will be available around the Buckhorn.

Law enforcement will also be on hand making sure the event doesn’t turn into an unsafe mass party.