Halvor Lines Speedway Cancels All Races Through July

The situation will be re-evaluated later this month and they are hoping for a better outlook at that time.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Halvor Lines Speedway has announced that they are cancelling all scheduled events through the month of July.

According to their Facebook page, they say after an analysis of all the initial opening costs and the additional costs associated with COVID-19, they can’t afford the financial risk at this time. The post goes on to say that the situation will be re-evaluated later this month and they are hoping for a better outlook at that time.