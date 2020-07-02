Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Launch “Chalk It Up” Campaign

DULUTH, Minn.– As the Fourth of July weekend is coming up, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging other ways for people to show their enthusiasm for the holiday.

All you need to do is draw a patriotic message on your sidewalk or driveway and encourage neighbors to do the same. They also want people to share the designs on the fire department’s Facebook page.

“This is a way to encourage people to get to know their neighbors, express some creativity, and hopefully be safe on the fourth of July,” said Duluth Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Otis.

The Duluth Fire Department says if you are going to be using fireworks this weekend, only use legal fireworks and use common sense safety practices.