New Accelerated Nursing Program Introduced at CSS

DULUTH, Minn. – One local college is meeting the need for nursing assistants through some new courses.

The program will give students the opportunity to become nursing assistants in as little as six weeks.

Essentially, it puts together online and in-person training to create a hybrid experience for students.

Leadership at CSS says that there is a big need that is being met through these courses, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

“There is a great need for nursing assistants and in light of COVID, there may be people who are looking for new careers,” said Sheryl Sandahl, the dean of the school of nursing at St. Scholastica.

The training is open to the entire community and not just St. Scholastica students.