New Webpage Dedicated to Housing Introduced by City of Duluth

The website was put together to make a more user-centric experience for housing developers and local residents.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new webpage dedicated to housing has been introduced by the City of Duluth. The website was put together to make a more user-centric experience for housing developers and local residents.

The page includes information about local, state, and federal funding opportunities and general housing market information.

In addition, the City of Duluth is partnering with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth and the U.S. Authority of Housing and Urban Development to create two housing rehab loan programs.

“Housing affects everybody and to be able to easily access the different resources that are available to our residents of Duluth is going to be extremely helpful,” said Jill Keppers, the executive director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

One of the rehab loan programs provides zero-interest along with deferred loans of up to $30,000 to qualified homeowners for single-family home repair projects.