Pike Lake Golf & Beach Club Reopens With New Clubhouse

DULUTH, Minn. – After being closed for three years, the Pike Lake Golf & Beach Club has fina lly reopened its property with a brand new addition for its guests to enjoy. The addition includes a renovated clubhouse from top to bottom.

The brand new fully loaded kitchen opened Thursday night, and liquor is now being sold once again on the property for the first time in years behind a new bar.

There are big-screen TVs, speakers and new lighting.

The outside of the building, which used to be a AAA, will soon be complete as well with stone and bricks.

Management, which includes Mark Carlson who used to run the very successful Nemadji Golf Course, says the investment is all about keeping the golf course open long term while bringing in extra revenue to pay off real estate taxes and debt.

Previously, the building was available six months out of the year, but it’s now going to be open year-round. And in the summer, the property is known for the Pike Lake Beach along the property for families and kids to enjoy.

“It’s been really well received by the community. The golf course is busy at all times,” said Roger Anderson, one of the owners. “Last Saturday there was 374 people on the beach. So it’s being well-received by the community and they’re letting them know that they want it here and they look forward to it reopening.”

The restaurant will have seating for 40 people, the bar will have an extra 20 and outside dining will be another 150.

The cost of the renovations is more than $300,000.