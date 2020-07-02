UMD Set to Partially Re-Open Athletic Facilities for Voluntary Workouts

The guidelines and protocols call for all student-athletes to quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

DULUTH, Minn. – For those who are hoping for the return of sports this upcoming fall, we got a small glimmer of hope, courtesy of UMD.

The university announced Thursday its initial plans for a phased approach to bringing student-athletes back to campus. Beginning Monday July 6th, around 100 student-athletes will return to campus for voluntary workouts. Only select facilities will be open, including the Bulldogs’ weight room, Malosky Stadium and Amsoil Arena.

Those who participate will have to follow an extensive screening and assessment process involving temperature checks and daily health screenings. The guidelines and protocols also call for all student-athletes to quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

For more information on those guidelines, click here.