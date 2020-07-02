US Unemployment Falls to 11%, But New Shutdowns are Underway

WASHINGTON-The U.S. government says unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs.

But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.

While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level.

And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies.