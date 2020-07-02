Water Dumped on New Perspective Senior Living Manager’s Head After Popular Facebook Post

It all started when a staff member posted on Facebook saying if she got over 1000 comments, 10 likes, and 5 shares that she could pour a bucket of water on her boss's head.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Residents and staff at Betty’s Harbor, the memory care part of New Perspective Senior Living in Superior, witnessed the manager get water dumped on her head.

It all started when a staff member posted on Facebook saying if she got over 1000 comments, 10 likes, and 5 shares that she could pour a bucket of water on her boss’s head.

Turns out the post gained traction and got the 1000 comments.

On a day when the area saw temperatures around 90, they say it was fun for those involved.

“I think not just for the residents but for the team, it’s being a good sport and a good boss I think they’ll enjoy that they’ll like that,” said Urmila Tokekar, the manager of Betty’s Harbor.

Tokekar who got a refreshing bath said she was so proud of her staff for coming together and getting the goal of the 1000 comments of which she read through all of them.