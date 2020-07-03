Fire at Virginia Police Department, No Injuries Reported

VIRGINIA, Minn.-A fire broke out at the Virginia Police Department just before noon today.

Mayor Larry Cuffe tells Fox 21 the blaze started after a squad car started on fire. As of right now, he says two squad cars are totaled, but no one was injured.

There is also heavy smoke damage to the Virginia City Hall.

Currently crews are on scene assessing the damage, making sure the fire hasn’t spread.

