In-Person Option Available for Park Point 5-Miler

DULUTH, Minn. – This year’s Park Point 5-Miler race will still have an in-person option on Thursday, July 16th.

They will be offering three different three-hour blocks throughout the day that will each include 10 waves of up to 25 people. You can also run it virtually between July 13th and the day of the race, but you have to register by July 11th.

For more information, head to the Grandma’s Marathon website.