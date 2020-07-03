Increase In Grill and Pellet Sales

DULUTH, Minn. – Grill sales are way up this summer season.

London Road Rental in Duluth tells us pellet sales have been up 200% and grill sales are up 30% to 40%. They attribute it to more people eating at home than going out because of the pandemic.

“Especially right now because you’re limited on where you can go in groups and being able to be at home together it gives you a little bit of normality and get to select your varieties of what you’re eating and how you’re cooking it,” said Nick Luoma, the general manager.

We’re told suppliers have had trouble keeping up with the high demand for wood pellets.