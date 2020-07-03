Monetary Donations Matched to Feed Hungry in Duluth Throughout July

Monetary Donations Can Be Made in Person or By Mail at the Duluth Salvation Army, 215 South 27th Avenue West

DULUTH, Minn. – Monetary donations to the Duluth Salvation Army will go much further throughout the month of July thanks to a generous partnership.

Thanks to a match of up to $5,000 from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless, the more you donate this month, the bigger impact you’ll have on those facing hunger in the community.

“There is no reason anyone in Duluth needs to go hungry, especially kids,” said Captain Bryan Ellison, Duluth Salvation Army Officer. “Summer should be a time for family and vacations, but for many it’s a time of stress, wondering where the next meal is coming from. By working together, we can virtually eliminate hunger in our community.”

In 2019 the Duluth Salvation Army Food Shelf provided more than 56,000 meals, 4,770 in July alone.

Officials report over half of those meals went to feed hungry children.

Dollars donated will be stretched even further thanks to the Salvation Army’s partnership with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank and area retailers, allowing food to be purchased for far less than retail cost.

Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has invested millions of dollars to fight hunger in Minnesota.

Open Your Heart also funds the purchase and transfer of more than a million pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products every year through Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you’re encouraged to bring or send a donation or check and indicate “food shelf” in the memo.

It can be mailed or dropped off to the Salvation Army located at 215 South 27th Avenue West, Duluth.

To donate by credit card over the phone, contact (218) 722-7934.

Click here to donate online.